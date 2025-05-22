RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Result 2025 Declared At rajresults.nic.in- Check Pass Percentage, Direct Link Here

RSBE Class 12th Result 2025: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) announced the Class 12 arts results 2025 today, May 22. The official result link will go live at 5 PM. Students can access their scorecards on the websites — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. To view their results, they need to enter their roll number and application number as provided on their admit cards. The RBSE Class 12 board exams for this year were conducted from March 6 to April 7. To pass, students need to score a minimum of 33% marks or at least a grade D in each subject.

RSBE Class 12th Result 2025: Here's how to download arts result

Step 1: Visit the official website — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says “RBSE Class 12 Results 2025.”

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other required details.

Step 4: View, download, and save your RBSE Class 12 result.

RBSE Class 12th Result 2025: direct link to check arts results here

RBSE Class 12th Result 2025: Past year trends

In 2024, the RBSE held the Class 12 exams from February 29 to April 4, with nearly 8.66 lakh students registered. Commerce remained the top-performing stream for the second consecutive year, with a pass percentage of 98.95%, followed by Science at 97.75% and Arts at 96.88%.