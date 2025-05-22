Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2904835https://zeenews.india.com/education/rbse-rajasthan-board-12th-arts-result-2025-declared-at-rajresults-nic-in-check-pass-percentage-and-topper-list-2904835.html
NewsEducation
RBSE 12TH RESULT 2025

RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Result 2025 Declared At rajresults.nic.in- Check Pass Percentage, Direct Link Here

RSBE Class 12th Result 2025: Students need to log in with their roll number and application number, as mentioned on their admit cards, to access their results, check direct link below.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: May 22, 2025, 05:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Result 2025 Declared At rajresults.nic.in- Check Pass Percentage, Direct Link Here

RSBE Class 12th Result 2025: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) announced the Class 12 arts results 2025 today, May 22. The official result link will go live at 5 PM. Students can access their scorecards on the websites — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. To view their results, they need to enter their roll number and application number as provided on their admit cards. The RBSE Class 12 board exams for this year were conducted from March 6 to April 7. To pass, students need to score a minimum of 33% marks or at least a grade D in each subject.

RSBE Class 12th Result 2025: Here's how to download arts result

Step 1: Visit the official website — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the link that says “RBSE Class 12 Results 2025.”
Step 3: Enter your roll number and other required details.
Step 4: View, download, and save your RBSE Class 12 result.

RBSE Class 12th Result 2025: direct link to check arts results here

RBSE Class 12th Result 2025: Past year trends

In 2024, the RBSE held the Class 12 exams from February 29 to April 4, with nearly 8.66 lakh students registered. Commerce remained the top-performing stream for the second consecutive year, with a pass percentage of 98.95%, followed by Science at 97.75% and Arts at 96.88%.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK