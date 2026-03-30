RBSE Rajasthan board 12th result 2026 date and time announced, Check details here

RBSE Class 12th Result 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) has officially announced the RBSE Class 12 Result 2026 date, bringing relief to lakhs of students awaiting their scores. As per official confirmation, the Rajasthan Board will declare the Class 12 results on March 31, 2026.

The results for all streams — Arts, Science, and Commerce — will be released together.

Result to Be Announced via Press Conference

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The RBSE Class 12 results will be declared through an official press conference by the state’s Education Minister. During the announcement, key details such as overall pass percentage, toppers, and district-wise performance will be shared.

After the press conference concludes, the result link will be activated online for students.

RBSE 12th Result 2026 Date and Time

Result Date: March 31, 2026

Time: 10 AM

Streams Covered: Arts, Science, Commerce

Students are advised to keep themselves updated with the latest notification on the official website.

Also check: RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 Live

Where to Check RBSE 12th Result 2026

Students can check their results on the official websites:

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

To access the scorecard, students will need to enter their roll number in the login window.

How to Download RBSE 12th Scorecard

Students can follow these steps:

Visit the official website — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the “RBSE 12th Result 2026” link

Enter roll number

Submit the details

View and download the scorecard

Students must know that the online marksheet will be provisional and should be kept for reference until original documents are issued.

RBSE Class 12th Board Exam - Overview

The RBSE Class 12 board examinations were conducted from February 12 to March 12, 2026, across various centres in Rajasthan. The board completed the evaluation process within a short timeframe, enabling an early result declaration.

RBSE Class 12th Passing Criteria

To pass the RBSE Class 12 examinations, students must secure a minimum of 33% marks in each subject. Those who fail to meet this requirement will not be considered as having passed and may be required to appear for supplementary examinations. Detailed information regarding the supplementary exam schedule and application process will be released by the board after the declaration of results.

What Students Should Keep Ready

Students are advised to:

Keep their roll number ready

Check official websites regularly

Avoid relying on unofficial sources for result updates

Due to heavy traffic on result day, websites may slow down, so students should remain patient and try alternate portals if needed.

What happens after the result declaration?

After the results are announced:

Students can apply for revaluation or scrutiny

Those who fail in one or more subjects can appear for supplementary exams

Original mark sheets will be distributed through schools later

With the RBSE Class 12 Result 2026 scheduled for March 31, students are just a step away from their results. They are advised to stay prepared with login credentials and keep checking official sources for the latest updates.