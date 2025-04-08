RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10th Exam Results 2025 To Be Released Soon At rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in- Check Details Here

Rajasthan Board Exam 2025: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to announce the Class 10 board exam results in May. Once the results are out, students can check their scores on the official website — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in — by logging in with their credentials. RBSE conducted the Class 10 board exams from March 6 to April 4, 2025.

To pass the exam, students must score at least 33 percent marks in each subject and overall.Those who get less than 33 percent marks in one or two subjects will be allowed to appear for supplementary exams to improve their scores. However, students who score below 33 percent in more than two subjects will be marked as failed and will have to repeat the class.

Students who are not happy with their marks will also have the option to apply for rechecking or marks verification. This year, approximately 6,187 exam centres were arranged for the board exams. Nearly 20 lakh students appeared for both Class 10 and Class 12 exams.

Rajasthan Class 10th Board Exam 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official RBSE website.

Step 2: Click on the link for the Class 10 RBSE Result 2025.

Step 3: Select your stream from the options given.

Step 4: Enter your roll number.

Step 5: Click the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 6: Your RBSE Class 10 Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Rajasthan Class 10th Board Exam 2025: Past year trends

In 2024, 93.03 percent of students passed the RBSE Class 10 exam. Among them, 92.64 percent of boys and 93.46 percent of girls cleared the exam. Nidhi Jain topped the exam by scoring 598 out of 600, which is 99.67 percent.

