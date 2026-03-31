RBSE Rajasthan board Class 12 result 2026 declared: Overall pass percentage at 96.23%, girls outperform boys

RBSE Rajasthan board Class 12 result 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) has declared the Class 12 Result 2026, recording an impressive overall pass percentage of 96.23%. The results have been announced for all streams — Arts, Science, and Commerce — bringing relief to lakhs of students across the state.

Girls Outshine Boys

Continuing the trend of strong academic performance, girls have outperformed boys in two of the three streams in the RBSE Class 12 results this year. The board is expected to release detailed stream-wise and gender-wise performance data soon.

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Pass percentage of RBSE Class 12th result 2026

Science: 97.52%

Commerce: 98.50%

Arts: 97.54%

Strong Overall Performance

With a pass percentage of 96.23%, the Rajasthan Board has recorded a high success rate this year, reflecting consistent performance by students across streams. The result indicates a positive trend in academic outcomes compared to previous years.

Students can now check their scorecards online through official websites. Those who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for revaluation, while candidates who fail in one or more subjects will be eligible for supplementary exams.