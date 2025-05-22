RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12th Result OUT: rajresults.nic.in Not Working? Here’s How To Check Result Via SMS, DigiLocker

RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12th Result: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has officially released the Class 12th result today, i.e. 22nd May, 2025, Thursday at 5 PM. All the students who have appeared for the class 12th RBSE Examination can check their results on the official RBSE website, i.e. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

The Rajasthan Board class 12th Examination took place from 6th March, 2025 to 7th April, 2025 and around 11 lakh students sat for the examination. Students can access their mark sheets by entering their roll number through the official website but should also note that online marksheets are provisional and original ones will be issued by the school authorities. To pass the Rajasthan Board class 12th examination, students will have to achieve at least 33 per cent of marks in each subject and overall aggregate.

RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12th Result: How to Check Result Via SMS?

Step 1: Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Type the message in this format-

'RJ12A ROLL NUMBER' for arts stream

'RJ12S ROLL NUMBER' for Science Stream

'RJ12C ROLL NUMBER' for commerce stream

Step 3: Now send this message to the number provided by the board- 5676750 or 5626

Step 4: Your RBSE Class 12 Result will appear on the screen in SMS format.

Step 5: Save and screenshot your scores for future use.

RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12th Result: How to Check Result Via DigiLocker?

Step 1: Go to the official website- digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker application on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Sign in using your registered mobile number or your Aadhaar Card Number.

Step 3: Go to the 'Education' tab.

Step 4: Select your borad- RBSE and then select your class- 12th

Step 5: Enter your roll number and other required details correctly ans submit it.

Step 6: After submission, your RBSE class 12 result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Check your scores and save it for future.

In 2024, the overall pass percentage for class 12th Rajasthan Board was 94 percent. Pass percentage for Arts stream was 96.88 percent, 97.73 percent for Science and 98.95 percent for Commerce. All the students are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.