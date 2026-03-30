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NewsEducationRBSE Rajasthan board Class 12th results to be announced shortly at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
RBSE CLASS 12TH RESULT 2026

RBSE Rajasthan board Class 12th results to be announced shortly at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Rbse 12th board Result Date: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) is set to announce the Class 12 Result 2026. Students are advised to keep their login details ready to check their results.

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Mar 30, 2026, 05:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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RBSE Rajasthan board Class 12th results to be announced shortly at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Rbse 12th board Result Date: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) is set to announce the Class 12 Result 2026. Ther wait for lakhs of students across the state is over, as per the latest updates, the results are expected to be declared at 10 AM tomorrow at March 31, 2026, through an official announcement. 

The results for all three streams - Arts, Science, and Commerce will be released together.

RBSE Class 12th Results 2026: Announcement Through Press Conference

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The Class 12th rbse result 2026  will be declared via an official press conference, typically led by the state education minister. During the announcement, key highlights such as pass percentage, toppers, and district-wise performance will be shared.

Following the press conference, the Class 12th rbse result 2026 link Rajasthan Board will be activated online for students.

Where to Check RBSE 12th Result 2026

Once released, students can check their results on the official websites:

  • rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
  • rajresults.nic.in

Students will need their roll number to access the scorecard online. 

How to Download RBSE Class 12 Scorecard

Students can follow these steps:

  • Visit the official website — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
  • Click on the “RBSE 12th Result 2026” link
  • Enter your roll number
  • Submit the details
  • View and download your result

The online marksheet will be provisional and should be kept for reference until original documents are issued.

The RBSE Class 12 examinations were conducted between February 12 to March 11, 2026, with over 9 lakh students appearing for the exams. The board has completed the evaluation process quickly this year, leading to an early result announcement.

 

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