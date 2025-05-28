RBSE Result 2025: Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result To Be Released Today At rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in- Steps To Download Scorecard Here

RBSE Result 2025: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is set to announce the Class 10 board exam results today, May 28, 2025, at 4 PM. Education Minister Madan Dilawar will officially declare the RBSE 10th Result 2025 from the Kota Collector’s office. Once the results are out, students can check and download their marksheets from the official RBSE website — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. This year, nearly 11 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 exams. Following the result declaration, the board will also release the merit list. A felicitation ceremony will be held to honour students who achieve top scores.

If the official websites — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in — are slow or temporarily inaccessible due to high traffic, students can still check their RBSE 10th Result 2025 through alternative methods like DigiLocker or SMS. These options offer a hassle-free way to access results without waiting.

RBSE Result 2025: Official website to check result

After the results are declared, students can access their scores on the following official websites:

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in rajresults.nic.in

RBSE Result 2025: Steps to check result here

Step 1: Go to either rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the link that says “RBSE 10th Result 2025”.

Step 3: Enter your roll number in the designated field and hit ‘Submit’.

Step 4: Your Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download or take a printout for future reference.

RBSE Class 10 Result 2025: Steps to check result via SMS

If you're unable to access the internet, you can still check your result through SMS:

Type the message: RJ10 [space] Your Roll Number

Send it to: 56263

Your result details will be sent to you via SMS shortly.

In the RBSE Class 10 results declared last year, the overall pass percentage stood at 93.03%. A total of 10,60,751 students had registered for the exams. Among them, girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 93.46%, while boys recorded a pass rate of 92.64%.