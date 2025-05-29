RBSE Result 2025: Rajasthan Board Class 5th Result To Be Declared Soon At rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

RBSE Result 2025: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to declare the Class 5 board exam results for 2025 later this week. Based on previous years’ patterns, the results are expected by the end of this month. In 2024, both Class 5 and Class 8 results were released on May 30. However, this year, RBSE has already announced the Class 8 results on May 26, suggesting that the Class 5 results may follow soon. The board typically notifies the exact date and time of the result announcement in advance.

Once released, students can view their scores on the official website — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. To avoid delays, students should keep their admit cards and roll numbers ready. The RBSE Class 5 exams were held from April 7 to April 17, 2025, at various centres across the state.

To pass the RBSE Class 5 exams, students must secure a minimum of 33 percent marks in each subject. Those who fail to meet this requirement may be required to repeat the class. However, some schools may choose to grant grace marks to students who fall slightly short of the passing marks, depending on their internal policies.

RBSE Result 2025: Official websites to check result

— rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in

— bser-exam.in

— rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE Result 2025: Here’s how to check result

Step 1: Go to the official websites — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says “RBSE Class 5 Result 2025.”

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other required details as mentioned on your admit card.

Step 4: Click on the “Submit” button. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for future use.

RBSE Result 2025: Past year trends

In 2024, more than 14.35 lakh students appeared for the exam. Out of these, 13.93 lakh cleared it, bringing the overall pass percentage to 97.06%. Girls performed better than boys, with a pass percentage of 97.23% compared to 96.89% among boys.