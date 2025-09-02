RBSE Supplementary Result 2025: Class 10, 12 Supply Result To Be Released Soon At rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in- Steps To Download Scorecard Here

RBSE Supplementary Class 10, 12 Result 2025: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to announce the results for Class 10 and 12 supplementary exams soon. However, the board has not confirmed any specific date for the release. Students who appeared for the exams will be able to check their results on the official website, i.e. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

To check their results, students will need to enter their login credentials. The supplementary exams are meant for students who were unable to pass one or two subjects in the regular exams, providing them with another opportunity to improve their scores and clear the exams without losing an academic year.

This year, nearly 30,000 students appeared for the supplementary exams, including 16,304 boys and 14,295 girls. The exams for Classes 10 and 12 were conducted from August 6 to August 8, 2025, in a single shift from 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM.

RBSE Supplementary Class 10, 12 Result 2025: Steps to Check the Result

Step 1: Visit the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘Supplementary Result 2025/ RBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2025 Link’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will appear on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required login credentials and then submit it to access your result.

Step 5: After submitting the details, your Class 10th or 12th result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check the scores and download it for future reference.

RBSE Supplementary Class 10, 12 Result 2025: Details Mentioned On the Scorecard

The RBSE Supplementary Result 2025 PDF will include key details such as the student’s name, roll number, subject-wise marks obtained, total marks, qualifying status (Pass/Fail), and grade (if applicable). These details will help students verify their performance and ensure the accuracy of their results. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.