RBSE Supplementary Result 2025 For Class 10, 12 To Be Released Soon At rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in- Steps To Check Marks Here

RBSE Supplementary Class 10, 12 Result 2025: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to release the result for Class 10th and 12th supplementary exams soon. However, the board has not announced any particular dates yet for the result release. All the students who have appeared for the supply exams will be able to check their result through the official website, i.e. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Students will have to enter their login details to access their result. The supplementary exams are being conducted for the students who couldn’t pass the one or two subjects of regular exams and these supplementary exams give them a second chance to improve their scores and clear the exams without repeating the year.

This year, around 30,000 students were supposed to give supplementary exams. Out of which 16,304 were boys and 14,295 were girls. The supplementary exam for class 10 and 12 took place from 6th to 8th August, 2025 in a single shift from 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read: HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025 For Class 10,12 To Be Out Soon At hpbose.org- Steps To Check Marks Here

RBSE Supplementary Class 10, 12 Result 2025: Steps to Check the Result

Step 1: Go to the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘Supplementary Result 2025/ RBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2025 Link’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will appear on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required login credentials and then submit it to access your result.

Step 5: After submitting the details, your Class 10th or 12th result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check the scores and download it for future reference.

Also Read: CBSE Class 10, 12 Registration 2025-26: Complete Admission And Subject Changes By August 31- Check Details Here

RBSE Supplementary Class 10, 12 Result 2025: Details Mentioned On the Scorecard

The RBSE Supplementary Result 2025 PDF will include key details such as the student’s name, roll number, subject-wise marks obtained, total marks, qualifying status (Pass/Fail), and grade (if applicable). These details will help students verify their performance and ensure the accuracy of their results. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.