Re-NEET 2026: NTA introduces student-friendly measures ahead of June 21 examination

Re-NEET 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced a series of candidate-friendly measures for the upcoming NEET (UG) 2026 examination scheduled to be held on June 21.

The changes, introduced based on feedback received from students over the years, aim to make the examination process more comfortable while maintaining fairness, security, and transparency.

One of the key changes is the extension of the examination window from 180 minutes to 195 minutes. The test will now be conducted from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM.

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According to the NTA, the additional 15 minutes have been included to accommodate mandatory examination formalities such as attendance verification, signing of attendance sheets, and other invigilation procedures.