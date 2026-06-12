Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3054805https://zeenews.india.com/education/re-neet-2026-nta-introduces-student-friendly-measures-ahead-of-june-21-examination-3054805.html
NewsEducationRe-NEET 2026: NTA introduces student-friendly measures ahead of June 21 examination
RE-NEET 2026

Re-NEET 2026: NTA introduces student-friendly measures ahead of June 21 examination

Re-NEET 2026: The changes, introduced based on feedback received from students over the years, aim to make the examination process more comfortable while maintaining fairness, security, and transparency.

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2026, 02:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Re-NEET 2026: NTA introduces student-friendly measures ahead of June 21 examination

Re-NEET 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced a series of candidate-friendly measures for the upcoming NEET (UG) 2026 examination scheduled to be held on June 21.

The changes, introduced based on feedback received from students over the years, aim to make the examination process more comfortable while maintaining fairness, security, and transparency.

One of the key changes is the extension of the examination window from 180 minutes to 195 minutes. The test will now be conducted from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to the NTA, the additional 15 minutes have been included to accommodate mandatory examination formalities such as attendance verification, signing of attendance sheets, and other invigilation procedures.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Simran Akhouri

Sub Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

us iran war
Threat, hype, retreat: Trump U-turns on Iran strikes hours after warning
Joe Root
Rob Key clarifies why Joe Root replaced Ben Stokes and not Harry Brook
West Bengal
Bengal: Police parade Trinamool leader in half pants and T-shirt
Strait of Hormuz
US says Strait of Hormuz open, IRGC gives reality check - Sailors face dilemma
US Iran conflict
How Trump is forcing world towards an economic crisis with his warmongering
chhattisgarh cm vishnu deo sai
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai presents vision of developed Chhattisgarh
India
Why India is phasing out Mi-17 fleet while Pakistan remains highly dependent
Sukhendu Sekhar Ray
Exclusive: 'Corruption started from top...,' claims former TMC MP Sukhendu Ray
mobility
Air India denies putting pressure on families of AI-171 Boeing crash victims
FIFA World Cup 2026
FIFA World Cup 2026: Hugo Broos sends warning ahead of Mexico clash