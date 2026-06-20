/RE-NEET 2026 self-declaration form out: Check how to download, filling instructions, and exam guidelines

The National Testing Agency has released the RE-NEET Self Declaration Form 2026 together with the NEET UG re-exam admit card on the official portal. Appearing on June 21? You need both documents ready. Download them today, not the night before, not Saturday morning.
Every candidate sitting for the re-exam must carry it to the centre, no exceptions. It doesn't come as a standalone document either. It's attached directly to the admit card PDF, so one download covers both.
This form includes important instructions, declarations by the candidate, and spaces to paste a passport-size photograph, add a thumb impression, and sign. Students should read all instructions carefully before going to the exam centre.
Follow these simple steps to download the form:-
Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in
Click the "RE-NEET UG 2026 Admit Card" link
Enter your Application Number and Password
Submit and open the PDF
The self-declaration form is right there, part of the same document
Print it. Keep it somewhere you won't have to hunt for it Saturday afternoon.
Candidates must fill out the form carefully before the exam. Follow these instructions:
Use the same passport-size photo from your original registration — not a newer one
Press your left-hand thumb clearly in the designated space
Go through every personal detail printed on the form and verify it's correct
Leave the invigilator's signature section completely blank, which gets filled at the centre, not by you
The RE-NEET UG 2026 exam is offline, pen and paper. It runs from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM on June 21.
The RE-NEET Self Declaration Form 2026 is an important document that candidates must carry along with their admit card. Students should download it on time, fill it correctly, and follow all instructions carefully. Being prepared in advance will help ensure a smooth and stress-free exam experience.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.