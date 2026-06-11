Re-NEET admit card 2026 to be out soon at neet.nta.nic.in; Check steps to download

Re-NEET admit card 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Re-NEET UG 2026 admit card shortly on its official website, neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who have registered for the NEET exam 2026 will be able to download their re-NEET hall ticket using their application number and password or date of birth.

According to recent updates, the admit card download link is expected to be activated on or before June 14.

Also Read: No early exit, no late entry’: Important rules for Re- NEET 2026 by NTA; Check complete exam day guidelines here

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Credentials required to download Re-NEET admit card 2026

Candidates should keep the following details ready to access the hall ticket:

Application Number

Password or Date of Birth

Security Pin/Captcha Code displayed on the login page

These credentials were generated during the registration process and are required to log in to the candidate portal.

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How to download Re-NEET admit card 2026

Candidates can follow the steps given below once the admit card link is activated:

Visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the "Re-NEET UG 2026 Admit Card" link available on the homepage.

Enter the application number, password/date of birth, and security code.

Click on the "Submit" button.

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Download the PDF and take a printout for future use.

Candidates are advised to keep multiple copies of the admit card to avoid last-minute issues.

Also Read: Re-NEET 2026 city intimation slip out at neet.nta.nic.in; Check direct link here

Details mentioned on Re-NEET admit card 2026

After downloading the hall ticket, candidates should verify the following details:

Candidate's Name

Roll Number

Application Number

Photograph and Signature

Exam Date and Time

Reporting Time

Examination Centre Name and Address

Exam Day Instructions and Guidelines

In case of any discrepancy, candidates should immediately contact the NTA helpdesk for necessary corrections.

The NEET admit card 2026 is a mandatory document for appearing in the examination. Candidates are advised to download it as soon as it is released and verify all details carefully before the exam day.