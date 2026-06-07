Re- NEET city intimation slip 2026 expected today at neet.nta.nic.in; check how to download and other details here

Re- NEET city intimation slip 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the advance city intimation slip today at neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates going to appear for the Re-NEET exam 2026 are advised to keep their login details ready to check and download the city alottment slip 2026.

The NEET city intimation slip 2026 is not the same as the NEET admit card 2026.

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The city intimation slip will contain details of the examination city allotted to the candidate, whereas the NEET admit card will contain the exact examination centre address, reporting time, exam-day instructions, and candidate details. It will be issued separately a few days before the examination.

Re- NEET city intimation slip likely to be released today

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to issue the NEET UG 2026 re-examination city intimation slip on June 7.

Candidates who are scheduled to appear for the NEET UG re-test can access the slip through the official NEET website once it is released.

The city intimation slip informs candidates about the city in which their examination centre has been allotted. It is released before the admit card to help students make travel and accommodation arrangements in advance.

Where to check the NEET city intimation slip

Once released, candidates can download the city intimation slip from the official NEET website:

Website: neet.nta.nic.in

Candidates will need their application number, date of birth, and security pin to log in and access the document.

How to download NEET UG 2026 re-exam city slip

Candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the 'NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam City Intimation Slip' link on the homepage.

Enter the application number, date of birth, and security code.

Click on the submit button.

The city intimation slip will appear on the screen.

Download and save a copy for future reference.

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Details mentioned on the NEET UG 2026 city intimation slip

Candidates should carefully verify the following details on their city intimation slip:

Candidate's name

Application number

Roll number (if allotted)

Father's name

Gender

Category

PwD status (if applicable)

Examination name (NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam)

Date of examination

Medium of question paper

Allotted examination city

State/UT of examination centre

Candidate's photograph (if displayed)

Important instructions issued by NTA

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Date

The NEET UG 2026 re-examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 21. The re-test is being held for candidates affected by issues identified during the earlier examination process.

The NTA has advised candidates to regularly visit the official website for the latest updates regarding the city slip, admit card, and examination guidelines.

Candidates Advised to Rely on Official Updates

Amid the circulation of misleading information on social media, the NTA has urged candidates to rely only on official announcements available on the NEET website.

Students should avoid unverified claims and regularly check the portal for authentic notifications related to the examination.