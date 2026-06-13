Re-NEET paper leaked? NTA debunks viral claims ahead of June 21 exam

Re-NEET paper leak: Ahead of the NEET UG exam 2026, which is scheduled to be conducted on June 21, 2026, a viral social media post has claimed a leak of the Re-NEET paper.

Taking the paper leak matter seriously, the National Testing Agency has dismissed all such viral claims as 'false and fraudulent'.

Also Read: Re-NEET admit card 2026 to be out soon at neet.nta.nic.in; Check steps to download

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The clarification comes amid growing anxiety among lakhs of medical aspirants preparing for the June 21 re-test.

In an official statement, the NTA said messages circulating on social media platforms and messaging apps alleging advance access to the re-exam question paper are completely baseless.

The agency maintained that no paper has been leaked and that all security protocols remain firmly in place to ensure a fair and transparent examination process.

The testing agency has also alleged that organised cheating rackets are exploiting students' concerns by spreading fake claims and attempting to sell fraudulent question papers.

It has urged the candidates and parents not to fall prey to such misinformation and avoid engaging with unofficial sources claiming to offer exam material.

NTA further stated that it is working closely with cybercrime authorities to identify and take down accounts, channels, and groups responsible for circulating misleading content. The agency has also warned that strict legal action will be initiated against those involved in creating, sharing, or profiting from such fake leak claims.

In an effort to restore confidence in the examination system, authorities have reportedly tightened security measures for the upcoming re-test.

Several new safeguards and student-friendly changes have also been introduced, including extended exam duration and revised examination logistics.

As speculation continues online, the NTA has advised candidates to rely only on official announcements and focus on their preparation.

"Your hard work is what matters," the agency said, reiterating its commitment to conducting a secure and credible examination.

With more than 22 lakh students expected to appear for the re-exam, authorities hope that stronger safeguards and timely clarifications will help prevent misinformation from overshadowing one of the country's most important entrance tests.



