/Re-NEET UG 2026 result update: NTA to release scores by July 20; Academic session to begin as scheduled

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has shared an important update for NEET UG 2026 students. The agency has confirmed that the result of the re-exam will be announced by July 20. Even though there was a delay due to the re-examination, officials have assured that the medical academic session will begin as scheduled.
A senior NTA official has confirmed the July 20 deadline, but hasn't locked in a specific date within that window. The work is moving fast, though. Normally, results take up to 45 days. This time, the re-exam was conducted within 37 days of the original, and the agency is pushing to wrap things up even quicker than usual.
The original NEET UG exam was held on May 3. It was cancelled due to an alleged paper leak. Over 20 lakh students had appeared for it, which made the fallout a national-level issue. The re-exam was conducted on June 21.
NTA released the provisional answer key on June 25. Students had until June 28 to raise objections, and around 10,000 challenges came in. Each one is being reviewed carefully, along with whatever evidence was submitted. The final answer key and result will follow once that process is done.
Once results are declared, the Medical Counselling Committee takes over for the 15% All India Quota seats — covering AIIMS, JIPMER, central universities, and deemed institutions. The remaining 85% of state quota seats will be managed separately by each state's own authorities.
The counselling process itself involves online registration, fee payment, and selection of preferred colleges and courses. Seats get allotted based on rank, category, preferences, and availability. It runs in multiple rounds — Round 1, Round 2, a Mop-up Round, and a Stray Vacancy Round.
NTA's been clear on this. The MBBS session won't be pushed back. Some states aren't even waiting. Tamil Nadu has already started early admission preparations while the results are still being finalised.
Overall, the NTA is working quickly to ensure that students face minimal disruption. With the result expected by July 20 and counselling to follow soon after, medical aspirants can expect the admission process to move forward smoothly without affecting the academic calendar.
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