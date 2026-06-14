/Re-NEET UG admit card 2026 out today at neet.nta.nic.in: Check how to download and important details

NEET UG admit card 2026 out today: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET admit card 2026 today on its official website at neet.nta.nic.in.
Candidates will be able to access the NEET hall ticket 2026 through the official NEET portal once the Re- NEET admit card 2026 link is activated.
The NEET hall ticket 2026 will be available in online mode only. To download the NEET admit card 2026 candidates will need to use their login details like enrollment number and password.
The NEET admit card is a mandatory document for appearing in the examination and will contain important details such as the candidate's roll number, examination centre, reporting time and exam-day instructions. Without carrying the admit card, candidates will not be given entry in the examination hall.
Candidates can follow these steps to download their hall ticket by clicking on the re neet admit card 2026 link
Candidates should keep the following details ready:
After downloading the admit card, candidates should carefully check the following information:
Candidates should immediately contact the NTA helpdesk if they notice any discrepancy in their name, photograph, signature, category, exam centre details or any other information printed on the admit card.
It is advisable not to wait until the last moment for corrections.
Candidates are advised to download it only from the official portal and avoid relying on third-party websites or unofficial links.
The NEET city intimation slip 2026 has already been released earlier, while the admit card will provide the exact examination centre details required for entry into the exam hall.
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