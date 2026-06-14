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Re-NEET UG admit card 2026 out today at neet.nta.nic.in: Check how to download and important details

NEET UG admit card 2026 out today: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET admit card 2026 today on its official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 14, 2026, 10:22 AM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 10:22 AM IST
Re-NEET UG admit card 2026 out today at neet.nta.nic.in: Check how to download and important details

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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