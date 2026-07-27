Hundreds of NEET-UG 2026 candidates alleged their re-exam scores made no sense; one expecting 660 saw 116; another expecting 609 saw 167, while another expecting a score of 668 got minus 11.
Complaints surfaced within days of the re-exam results being declared on the night of July 16. Students shared OMR sheets and scorecards online as proof of tampering.
NTA said several submitted OMR sheets were fake or AI-generated, and warned students to submit only originals or face legal action.
On July 20, it rejected the viral "correct" OMR images as documents it never issued.
In one Kanpur case, it said the candidate's genuine sheet had already been emailed to her during the answer-key challenge window.
NTA says every authentic sheet carries specific markers:
Any mismatch in these, NTA says, exposes a forged document.
NTA is both the accused party and the verifier.
Students distrust the agency's results yet NTA alone checks the authenticity of the evidence against it.
There's no independent forensic audit available to candidates.
The consequences aren't minor. NTA states that creating or circulating a fabricated OMR is a criminal offence under the Public Examinations Act 2024, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the IT Act, carrying jail time, fines, cancelled candidature, and future exam bans.
It may also act against coaching centres suspected of aiding this.
Beyond this, no third-party body currently audits disputed sheets.
NTA has previously debunked fake exam-date notices and impersonators. What's new is the scale, the timing right after a paper-leak-triggered re-exam, and AI's growing role in fabricating convincing fake evidence.
Whether NTA's claims are fully accurate or partly deflection, one issue persists: without independent verification, students must simply trust the agency they're accusing — a thin reassurance for a teenager whose medical career hangs on the outcome.
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