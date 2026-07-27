Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Education
  • /Real or fake? NTA's OMR claims leave NEET students with no way to prove their case

Real or fake? NTA's OMR claims leave NEET students with no way to prove their case

Students distrust the agency's results yet NTA alone checks the authenticity of the evidence against it. 

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 01:20 PM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 01:20 PM IST
Real or fake? NTA's OMR claims leave NEET students with no way to prove their case

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Real or fake? NTA's OMR claims leave NEET students with no way to prove their case
Re-Neet OMR Sheets3 min ago
2
Mihir Ahuja16 min ago
3
monsoon session34 min ago
4
students protest43 min ago
5
Re-Neet OMR Sheets45 min ago