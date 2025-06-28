REET 2025 Certificate OUT At reet2024.co.in- Check Direct Link To Download Here

REET 2025 Certificate: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has officially released the certificates of Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2025. All the candidates who have successfully passed the examination of REET 2025 can now download their certificate from the official website, i.e. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or reet2024.co.in.

Candidates will have to enter their roll number along with date of birth to access their result. And they should note that the REET certificate is an important document which needs to be kept safely as it will be a mandatory document to get appointed as a teacher in government schools across Rajasthan. The examination took place from 27th February, 2025. It was conducted across 28 centres in Rajasthan and the result was declared in the month of May.

REET 2025 Certificate: Steps to Download the PDF

Step 1: Go to the official website- reet2024.co.in

Step 2: You will see the link of ‘REET 2025 Certificate Download’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter all the required details like your roll number and date of birth correctly, then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your REET certificate will appear on your screen in PDF format.

Step 6: Check everything on the certificate then download the PDF.

Step 7: Print out the certificate for future reference.

Candidates must know that REET certificates are now valid for life, they can use this certificate throughout their life. Candidates must check all the details mentioned on the certificate correctly like their personal information, exam details, their marks along with official seal and signature. They must visit the official website for all the important updates.