REET Admit Card 2024-25 Released At rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

REET Admit Card 2024-25: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the REET 2024 admit cards on February 20, 2025. Initially, the admit card was expected to be available on February 19 at 4 PM, but the download link has not yet been activated. Once available, candidates can download their admit cards from rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and reet2024.co.in. The REET 2024 exam will be held on February 27 in two shifts. The first shift will take place from 10 AM to 12:30 PM, while the second shift will be from 3 PM to 5:30 PM. Candidates must reach their exam centers at least two hours before the exam begins. The RBSE has stated that candidates may receive information about their admit cards via email or SMS, depending on available resources. However, the board will not send admit cards by post.

REET Admit Card 2024-25: Steps to download here

Visit the official RBSE website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Go to the REET 2024 exam portal.

Click on the admit card download link.

Enter your login details.

Submit the information and download your admit card.

This year, over 14 lakh candidates have registered, including nearly 9.7 lakh for Level 2, 3.4 lakh for Level 1, and around 1.1 lakh for both levels. The admit card is an important document required for entry into the examination hall. It includes key details such as the exam date, shift timing, and assigned exam centre. Candidates should download their admit cards in advance to avoid any last-minute problems.

The REET Main Level 2 exam, designed for candidates aspiring to teach upper primary classes, will be held for a total of 300 marks. It will consist of 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). There will be a negative marking system, where 1/3 mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer, while candidates will earn 2 marks for every correct response.