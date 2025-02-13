REET Admit Card 2024-25 To Be Released Soon At rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

REET Admit Card 2024-25: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will release the REET 2024 admit card on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. Candidates appearing for the Rajasthan Eligibility cum Entrance Test can download their hall tickets from the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in once they are available. The REET 2024 exam is scheduled for February 27, 2025, and will be conducted in two shifts: the first shift from 10 AM to 12.30 PM and the second shift from 3 PM to 5.30 PM. Candidates must arrive at the exam center two hours before the exam begins. Admit cards will be available for download from 4 PM onwards on February 19, 2025. Depending on available resources, candidates may also receive information regarding their admit cards via email or SMS.

REET Admit Card 2024-25: Steps to download here

Step 1: Visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the highlighted link for admit cards on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials.

Step 4: Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print a copy for future reference.

REET Admit Card 2024-25: Details mentioned on admit card

Candidate’s Name

Date of Birth

Roll Number

Photograph and Signature of the candidate

Exam date and Timing

Examination centre details

Instructions to reach centre

Language for REET as selected by the candidate

Name of the REET Papers

Important instructions

The Rajasthan Board has implemented negative marking and updated the OMR rules for the REET exam. From this year, each question will have five answer options instead of four. According to the revised marking scheme, 0.33 marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer. The REET exam is conducted at two levels, with Level 1 certifying candidates eligible to teach Classes 1 to 5, while Level 2 determines eligibility for teaching positions in Classes 6 to 8.