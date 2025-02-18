REET Admit Card 2024-25 To Be Released Tomorrow At rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in- Here’s How To Download Hall Tickets

REET Admit Card 2024-25: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE or BSER) will release the admit cards for the Rajasthan Eligibility cum Entrance Test (REET 2024) on February 19 at 4 PM. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The exam is scheduled to take place on February 27, 2025. The REET 2024 exam will be conducted in two shifts on February 27. The first shift will run from 10 AM to 12:30 PM, and the second shift from 3 PM to 5:30 PM. Candidates must arrive at the exam center at least two hours before the exam starts.

Online applications for REET 2024 were accepted from December 16, 2024, to January 15, 2025. RBSE stated that, based on available resources, candidates may also receive admit card information via email or SMS on their registered mobile numbers. However, admit cards will not be sent by post.

The Rajasthan Education Board is taking special measures for the REET exam, ensuring strict arrangements to prevent any irregularities. However, the board has not yet released the admit cards. Candidates are eagerly waiting for them to know their exam date and city, allowing them to prepare accordingly.

REET Admit Card 2024-25: Steps to download here

Visit the official RBSE website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Access the REET 2024 portal.

Click on the link to download the admit card.

Enter your login credentials and download the admit card.

The REET examination will be held in two levels. Level 1 is for primary teacher positions and Level 2 is for secondary teacher posts. Candidates can apply for Level 1, Level 2, or both based on their eligibility. The application fee will be determined accordingly.