REET Answer Key 2025 Likely To Be Released Soon At reet2024.co.in- Steps To Download Here

REET Answer Key 2025: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) conducted the REET 2025 exam on February 27. The provisional answer key is expected to be released soon on the official websites, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and reet2024.co.in. Candidates can download the provisional key exclusively from the official website. The REET exam was conducted in two shifts: from 10 AM to 12.30 PM and from 3 PM to 5.30 PM. After publishing the provisional answer key, the board permitted candidates to raise objections by paying Rs 300 per question. This year, candidates will also have the opportunity to submit objections. The board will review all objections, and if any are found valid, the final answer key will be updated accordingly.

REET Answer Key 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the RBSE official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Navigate to the REET exam section.

Click on the link for the provisional answer key.

If prompted, enter your login credentials.

Submit the details and view the answer key.

The REET exam application process started on December 16, 2024, and ended on January 15, 2025. Candidates applying for both Level 1 and Level 2 had to pay an application fee of Rs 750, while those applying for only one level (Level 1 or Level 2) were required to pay Rs 550.

The Rajasthan REET exam is a state-level test used to determine eligibility for teacher recruitment. It has two papers: Paper 1 is for those who want to teach Classes 1 to 5, while Paper 2 is for candidates aiming to teach Classes 6 to 8.