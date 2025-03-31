REET Answer Key Objection Window 2024 Ends Today At reet2024.co.in- Here’s How To Raise Objections

REET Answer Key 2024: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, will close the window for the objection window for REET 2024 today i.e. 31st March 2025, Monday. The REET 2024 examination took place on February 27 and 28, 2025, for both Level 1 and Level 2 positions. RBSE has released the provisional answer key on the march 25 for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2024 and candidates who have any disparity, can raise their objection till 12 midnight by paying the amount of Rs. 300 per question for each objection applied.

The candidates can download the provisional answer key from the official website i.e.- reet2024.co.in. Moreover, to raise the objection the candidates need to submit the supporting evidence, such as, Question Number, Name of the author, Name of the publisher, Edition of the reference book in a clear, readable JPEG format and Page number of the book where the correct answer is mentioned (highlighted and in JPEG format).

REET 2024 Answer Key: Steps to Raise the Objection

Step1- Go to the official website of RBSE- reet2024.co.in.

Step 2- Click on ‘Objection on Answer Key’ and enter your roll number & date of birth to receive an OTP.

Step 3- After OTP verification, your application details (name, language choices, specialization) will be displayed.

Step 4- Choose Level 1 or Level 2, enter your question paper series, and select the questions you want to raise objections for.

Step 5- Then submit all the necessary documents like, Question Number, Name of the author, Name of the publisher, Edition of the reference book and page number of the book.

Step 6- After submission, pay the required amount of Rs. 300 and print the copy of receipt.

The RBSE conducted the REET 2024 examination for two levels, Level 1 was designated for primary teacher candidates, while Level 2 was for secondary teacher aspirants. Some candidates were eligible to appear for both levels, depending on their qualifications.