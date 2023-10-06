trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2671483
NewsEducation
REET RESULT 2023

REET Level 1 & 2 Final Result 2023 Released At rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

REET Result 2023: Candidates can see their subject-wise results at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, scroll down for more information.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 08:48 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

REET Level 1 & 2 Final Result 2023 Released At rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here File Photo

REET Result 2023: The REET Level 1 & 2 Final Result is now available! On October 5, 2023, the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) released the REET Result 2023 link. Candidates who took the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination 2022 for Primary School Teacher (L1) and Upper Primary School Teacher (L2) can view their subject-wise results at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. 

The RSMSSB has released the REET final results for a variety of topics, including Hindi, Science-Mathematics, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Urdu, and SST. In addition, the primary school teacher selection list has been published.

REET Result 2023: Steps to check here

1. Visit the official website-rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in 

2. Now, click on the REET Level 1 & 2 Final Result link 

3. The result page with subject wise PDF will open 

4. Click on the respective subject and access the result 

5. Download and take a print out for future references

REET Result 2023; direct link here

Along with the results, the RSMSSB published the subject-wise cut-off marks for future reference. Candidates that meet the category-specific cut-offs are considered for recruitment.

REET L1 Exam 2023 for Primary School Teacher positions (Class 1 to 5) was held on February 25, 2023 in a single shift, whereas REET L2 Exam 2023 for Upper Primary Teacher positions (Class 6 to 8) was held on February 25, 26, 27, 28, and March 1, 2023.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train