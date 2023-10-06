REET Level 1 & 2 Final Result 2023 Released At rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

REET Result 2023: The REET Level 1 & 2 Final Result is now available! On October 5, 2023, the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) released the REET Result 2023 link. Candidates who took the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination 2022 for Primary School Teacher (L1) and Upper Primary School Teacher (L2) can view their subject-wise results at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB has released the REET final results for a variety of topics, including Hindi, Science-Mathematics, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Urdu, and SST. In addition, the primary school teacher selection list has been published.

REET Result 2023: Steps to check here

1. Visit the official website-rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

2. Now, click on the REET Level 1 & 2 Final Result link

3. The result page with subject wise PDF will open

4. Click on the respective subject and access the result

5. Download and take a print out for future references

Along with the results, the RSMSSB published the subject-wise cut-off marks for future reference. Candidates that meet the category-specific cut-offs are considered for recruitment.

REET L1 Exam 2023 for Primary School Teacher positions (Class 1 to 5) was held on February 25, 2023 in a single shift, whereas REET L2 Exam 2023 for Upper Primary Teacher positions (Class 6 to 8) was held on February 25, 26, 27, 28, and March 1, 2023.