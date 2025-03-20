REET Level 1, 2 Question Papers 2025 Released At reet2024.co.in- Check Steps To Download Here

REET Answer Key 2025: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the REET 2025 Level 1 and 2 question papers. Candidates can check them on the official websites: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and reet2024.co.in. The answer key for REET 2025 will be released soon. After the release, candidates can raise objections if they find any errors. To challenge an answer, they must pay a fee per question set by the board. After reviewing all objections, RBSE will release the final answer key, which will be used to calculate the REET 2025 results.

The answer key allows candidates to estimate their scores by comparing their answers with the provisional key. If they find mistakes, they can raise objections before the final results are declared. The REET 2024 results will be based on the final answer key and are likely to be announced in April 2025. Candidates should visit the official website regularly for updates on the objection process and result announcement.

The exam is divided into two levels:

Level 1: For those who want to teach Classes 1 to 5.

Level 2: For those who want to teach Classes 6 to 8.

REET Answer Key 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official website: reet2024.co.in.

Click on the "Question Booklet" link for Level 1 or Level 2 on the homepage.

The question paper will be displayed on the screen.

Download the booklet to check the questions.

Print a copy if required.

REET is a state-level exam conducted to evaluate the eligibility of candidates who want to become teachers for Classes 1 to 8 in Rajasthan. This year, around 14 lakh candidates took the test. Candidates who pass REET qualify for teaching positions in Rajasthan schools based on merit and available vacancies.