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NewsEducationREET mains 2026 level 1 result out at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Check category-wise marks
REET MAINS LEVEL 1 RESULT 2026

REET mains 2026 level 1 result out at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Check category-wise marks

REET Mains Level 1 result 2026: Candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check their merit status, scorecards and cut-off details on the official RSSB portal at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2026, 10:46 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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REET mains 2026 level 1 result out at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Check category-wise marks

REET Mains Level 1 result 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the REET Mains 2026 Level 1 result along with the category-wise cut-off marks for the Rajasthan Third Grade Teacher Recruitment examination. 

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check their merit status, scorecards and cut-off details on the official RSSB portal at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

The REET Mains examination for Level 1 teacher recruitment was conducted between January 17 and January 21, 2026, for filling 7,759 teaching posts across the state. With the declaration of the result, shortlisted candidates will proceed to the next stage of the recruitment process, including document verification.

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