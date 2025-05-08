REET Result 2025 Declared At rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

REET Result 2025: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) announced the REET 2025 result today, May 8, at 3.15 PM. Candidates who took the exam can check their scores by visiting the official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The board has advised all candidates to keep their roll numbers ready to access the results. The exam took place on February 27 in two sessions: the morning session ran from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm, and the afternoon session was held from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.

This year, the exam was held in three shifts on February 27 and 28, 2025. The number of applicants was the highest ever. A total of 3,46,625 candidates registered for Level-1 (Primary Teacher), 9,68,501 for Level-2 (Upper Primary Teacher), and 1,14,696 applied for both levels. Altogether, 14,29,822 candidates registered for REET 2025. A total of 1,95,847 candidates qualified in REET Level 1, while 3,93,124 candidates passed Level 2. Additionally, 47,097 candidates who appeared for both levels successfully cleared the exam this year.

REET Result 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1 – Go to the official website of the Rajasthan Board: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in (direct link available here).

Step 2 – On the homepage, click on the “REET 2025 Result” link.

Step 3 – Enter your roll number and date of birth in the required fields.

Step 4 – Click the “Submit” button.

Step 5 – Your result will be displayed on the screen; you can download or print it for future reference.

The Rajasthan Board (RBSE) released the answer key for the REET Level-1 and Level-2 exams on March 25. According to the answer key, candidates will receive bonus marks for five questions across various papers. In seven questions, two answer options have been marked as correct, so candidates who selected either option will be awarded marks. Additionally, one question from each shift of the Level-2 exam and three questions from the Level-1 exam have been removed from the answer key, and bonus marks will be given for these as well. Candidates who did not select either of the two correct options in the seven identified questions will still be awarded marks.