REET Result 2025 To Be Declared Soon At reet2024.co.in- Check Passing Marks And Other Details Here

REET Result 2025: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to declare the result for Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) Level 1 and Level 2 examination soon. Once released, all the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results at the official REET website, i.e.reet2024.co.in.

The REET Examination 2025 took place from 27th February, 2023 in two shifts, first from 10 AM to 12: 30 PM for level 1 and second shift from 3 PM to 5:30 PM for level 2 examination. Candidates are advised to keep their roll numbers handy as they will be needing it to access their results. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.

REET Result 2025: Step to Check

Step 1- Go to the official REET website- reet2024.co.in.

Step 2- You will see the “REET 2025 Result” link on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3- A new window will appear on the screen to log in.

Step 4- Enter the required credentials of yours like your roll number and submit.

Step 5- After submission, your REET Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 6- Check your details and scores properly and download the page.

Step 7- Print out your score card and keep it safe for future reference.

REET Result 2025: Passing Marks Required

Candidates of general category need 60 percent which 90 marks out of 150 to be considered pass in REET 2025 while OBC/MBC/EWS need 55 percent i.e. 83 marks out of 150 and SC/ST (Non-TSP) need 50 percent i.e. 75 marks while SC/ST (TSP Area) need total of 36 percent which 54 marks out of 150 to clear the REET Examination. And PwD/Ex-Servicemen/Sahariya need 40 percent, i.e. 60 out of 150 marks. Additionally, the candidates who will clear the Level 1 REET examination will be eligible to become a primary teacher (for class 1-5) and those who will clear the level 2 examination will be eligible to become a upper primary teacher (for class 6-8).