Republics across the globe: List of countries that celebrates Republic Day

Republic Day is a significant event in the history of many nations, marking the day when a country adopted its republican constitution, establishing a government that is not ruled by a monarch but by elected representatives. Today, in 2026, the world continues to celebrate the "Republic"—a form of government where power resides with the people and their elected representatives, rather than a monarch.

While many nations are republics, the specific "Republic Day" holiday marks the moment a country transitioned to this status, often by adopting a constitution or abolishing a monarchy.

Significance of Republic Day in Global History

For many nations, Republic Day symbolizes the abolition of monarchy and the establishment of a system where the people have the power to choose their leaders. This transformation often follows a period of struggle, revolution, or a momentous change in governance. Countries like India, Pakistan, and Italy celebrate Republic Day to honor their shift from monarchies to republics.

List of Countries that Celebrates Republic Day

1. India - January 26

India celebrates Republic Day on January 26, commemorating the adoption of its Constitution in 1950, replacing the Government of India Act 1935. This day is marked by a grand parade showcasing India's cultural diversity, military prowess, and technological advancements in the capital, New Delhi.

2. Italy - June 2

Italy's Republic Day, also known as Festa della Repubblica, marks the day in 1946 when Italians voted in a referendum to abolish the monarchy and establish a republic. The day is celebrated with a military parade in Rome, attended by the President of Italy.

3.Pakistan - March 23

Pakistan celebrates Republic Day, also known as Pakistan Day, on March 23 each year. It honors the Lahore Resolution of 1940, which called for the creation of Pakistan as a separate nation. The day is celebrated with military parades, ceremonies, and cultural performances.

4.Turkey - October 29

Turkey celebrates Republic Day on October 29, which marks the day in 1923 when Mustafa Kemal Atatürk declared the country a republic. The event is commemorated with various public celebrations, including a large military parade in the capital, Ankara.

5. Indonesia - August 17

Indonesia's Republic Day is celebrated on August 17 to honor the declaration of independence from the Netherlands in 1945. This day is significant to the Indonesian people and is marked with national flag-raising ceremonies, cultural events, and community activities.

6. Brazil - November 15

Brazil celebrates Republic Day on November 15, marking the day in 1889 when a military coup overthrew the monarchy and declared Brazil a republic. The day is celebrated with parades and ceremonies throughout the country.

7. Egypt - July 23

Egypt marks its Republic Day on July 23, celebrating the revolution of 1952 that led to the abolition of the monarchy and the establishment of a republic. The day is commemorated with military parades and national events.

8. France - July 14

Though France is a republic year-round, it celebrates its national day—Bastille Day—on July 14 to honor the French Revolution of 1789, which led to the establishment of the First French Republic. It is a day of national pride, marked by parades, fireworks, and public festivities.

Republic Days are important moments of reflection for republics worldwide, as they celebrate their independence, the establishment of democratic governance, and national unity. Whether through parades, speeches, or cultural performances, these days serve as reminders of the values of freedom and democracy that each country cherishes.