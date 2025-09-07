RIE CEE Group C Result 2025 Released At riebbs.ac.in- Check Direct Link To Download Here

RIE CEE Group C Result 2025: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has officially released the results for the Regional Institute of Education Common Entrance Examination (RIE CEE) 2025, Group C. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to check their result through the official website, i.e. riebbs.ac.in.

The exam is being conducted for the candidates to take admission into the various teacher education programmes across regional Institutes of Education (RIEs) and into various courses like MEd and BEd-MEd Integrated courses.

RIE CEE Group C Result 2025: Steps to Download the Scorecard

Step 1: Go to the official website- riebbs.ac.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘RIE CEE 2025 Result- Group C’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your User ID and password correctly then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your RIE CEE Group C result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check everything and then download the scorecard for future reference.

The announcement of the RIE CEE Group C results marks the start of the crucial counseling and admission process. Qualified candidates must register for counseling on the official portal, select their preferred RIE campuses and courses, and complete document verification. Final seat allotment will then be carried out based on merit, choices filled, and availability of seats. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.