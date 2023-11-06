RMLAU Result 2023 Released for UG,PG courses at rmlau.ac.in: Check Full Details And How To Apply

Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University (RMLAU) has published the results for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) students across various semesters, including MA, MSc, BA, BSc, BCom, and other courses.

Those enrolled at the university or affiliated colleges who participated in the examinations can access their results through the official RMLAU website.

Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University has recently published the results for the first, third, and fifth semesters of various undergraduate and postgraduate programs, including BCom, BSc, BA, MSc, MCom, MA, and others. To check their results, students are required to have their roll number and college name on hand. In addition to the results, candidates can also download a provisional mark sheet, which can be used until the official original mark sheet is issued.

RMLAU Result 2023: How To Check Result

1. Visit the official website of RMLAU by going to rmlau.ac.in.

2. Once on the homepage, locate and click on the link that says "RESULTS OR EXAM RESULT."

3. Choose the program in which you are currently enrolled.

4. Enter your roll number and the name of your college.

5. Your scores will be displayed on the screen.

6. Save and download the results.

7. It's advisable to take a printout of the provisional mark sheet for future reference

Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University (RMLAU) boasts a wide network of affiliated colleges, extending across multiple districts in Uttar Pradesh. With over 130 colleges in collaboration with RMLAU, the university caters to a diverse range of cities, including Ambedkar Nagar, Amethi, Pratapgarh, Ayodhya, Farrukhabad, Bahraich, Balrampur, Barabanki, Gonda, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Shravasti, and Sultanpur.