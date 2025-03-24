RPF Constable Recruitment Answer Key 2025 To Be Released Soon At rrbapply.gov.in- Here’s How To Download

RPF Constable Answer Key 2025: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have announced that the answer keys, question papers, and recorded responses for the RPF Constable recruitment exam will be released today. Candidates can download them from the official regional RRB websites once available. The Computer-Based Test was conducted from March 2 to March 18, 2025. Candidates should submit their objections, if any, by March 29, 2025, by 24:00 Hrs. Objections received after the deadline will not be accepted. The decision of the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) on the objections will be final, and no further communication will be entertained.

"The prescribed fee for raising an objection is Rs 50 plus applicable bank service charges per question. If the objection raised is found to be correct, the fee paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate after deducting applicable bank charges. The refund will be made to the account from which the candidate made the online payment," reads the official website.

RPF Constable Answer Key 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board.

Click on the RRB RPF Constable exam answer key link on the homepage.

Enter your login details.

View and download the answer key.

Print a copy for future reference.

Applicants who are not satisfied with the RPF Constable Answer Key 2025 can submit objections until March 29, 2025. A fee of Rs 50 per question, plus bank service charges, must be paid using a debit/credit card, UPI, or online banking. If the objection is found valid, the fee will be refunded after deducting applicable bank charges.

The Computer-Based Test included 120 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) across three sections: General Awareness, Arithmetic, and Reasoning. Candidates had 90 minutes to complete the exam. Each correct answer was awarded one mark, while one mark was deducted for every incorrect response.