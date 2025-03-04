RPF SI Result 2024 Declared At rrbapply.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

RPF SI Result 2024: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the results for the Sub-Inspector (SI) exam in the Railway Protection Force (RPF) 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their results from the official websites, rrbapply.gov.in or rrcb.gov.in. The computer-based test (CBT) was held from December 2 to 13, 2024. “Candidates can also view their individual result/score card by logging in to RRB portal duly entering their Registration No. and Date of Birth. This facility will be available from 06.03.2025 onwards,” reads the official notice.

The recruitment process includes three stages which are a Computer-Based Test (CBT), a Physical Efficiency Test (PET) or Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and Document Verification (DV).

RPF SI Result 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official RRB website for your region.

Click on the "RPF SI Result 2024" link.

A new page will open.

Enter your login details.

View and download your result.

Print a copy for future use.

Each correct answer gives 1 mark, while 1/3 mark is deducted for each wrong answer. If the exam is held in multiple shifts, marks are adjusted accordingly. The minimum passing percentage is 35% for UR, EWS, and OBC-NCL, and 30% for SC/ST.

Candidates who score well in the CBT, up to 10 times the number of available positions, will move on to the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and Document Verification (DV). Ex-servicemen do not have to take the PET but must complete the PMT. The final selection for Document Verification is based on CBT scores, as long as candidates pass both the PET and PMT.