RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Hall Ticket 2025 Released At rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Hall Ticket 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has issued the admit cards for the Senior Teacher (2nd Grade) Recruitment Exam 2025. Applicants who completed the registration process can download their hall tickets from the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The examination is scheduled from September 7 to 12, 2025, at various centres across the state. Through this recruitment drive, the commission aims to fill 2,129 teaching vacancies across different subjects, including Social Science, Hindi, Science, Sanskrit, Urdu, Mathematics, English, and Punjabi. Candidates are advised to carry a printed copy of their admit card to the exam centre.

The written test will be conducted in two shifts each day. The morning session will take place from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, while the afternoon session will be held from 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm. Candidates are advised to arrive at their designated exam centre well in advance to avoid any last-minute issues. The RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Card 2025 includes key information such as the candidate’s exam date, shift timings, reporting time, and exam centre details. Along with the admit card, candidates must also carry a valid photo ID proof and other necessary documents. Entry into the exam hall will not be allowed without the admit card.

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Hall Ticket 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official RPSC website: rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Find and click on the link titled “RPSC Senior Teacher (2nd Grade) Admit Card 2025.”

Step 3: Enter your registration number along with your password or date of birth.

Step 4: Submit the details to access the admit card.

Step 5: Download it and take a printout for future use.