RPSC AE Prelims Admit Card 2025 Released At rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

RPSC AE Prelims Admit Card 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the RPSC AE Prelims Admit Card 2025. Candidates appearing for the Assistant Engineer Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination can download their hall ticket from the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The prelims will be conducted on September 28, 29, and 30, 2025. On the first two days, the exam will be held in two shifts — from 10 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 5 pm.

To download the admit card, candidates must visit the Admit Card link on the Commission’s website and log in using their application number and date of birth. Alternatively, they can also log in to sso.rajasthan.gov.in, go to the Recruitment portal under Citizen Apps (G2C), and access the admit card for the examination.

RPSC AE Prelims Admit Card 2025: Exam pattern

The preliminary examination will consist of two papers — Paper 1 on compulsory subjects and Paper 2 on optional subjects. Both papers will include objective-type multiple-choice questions, with a combined total of 400 marks. Each paper will be conducted for a duration of two hours.

RPSC AE Prelims Admit Card 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official RPSC website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the link for RPSC AE Prelims Admit Card 2025 on the homepage.

Enter your login details on the new page that appears.

Submit the details to view your hall ticket.

Download the hall ticket after checking it carefully.

Take a printout for future reference.

RPSC AE Prelims Admit Card 2025: Details mentioned on admit card