RPSC Grade 2 Teacher Result 2023 Released At rpsc.rajsthan.gov.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

RPSC Grade 2 Teacher Result 2023: The RPSC 2nd Grade Result 2023 has been issued by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission. The result was made official on August 2, 2023. Candidates who took the Senior Teacher Competitive Examination 2023 can now review and obtain their results. It is available at rpsc.rajsthan.gov.in and can be accessed by following these instructions.

The Commission for the posts of Mathematics subject under the Senior Teacher Competitive Examination - 2022 for the Department of Secondary Education, G.K. issued the first question paper of Group D. The second question paper Mathematics written examination (Objective Type) was held on January 29, 2023 and December 26, 2022, respectively.

RPSC Grade 2 Teacher Result 2023: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Provisional List of Candidates for Eligibility Checking and Cut off Marks for Sr. Teacher (Sec. Edu.) Comp. Exam - 2022 (Mathematics)" -

3. New PDF file will open up on screen

4. One should check the roll numbers of candidates

5. Download the PDF and take its printout for further reference

"As a result of the said test, T.S.P., and Non- T.S.P. candidates with the following roll numbers against the advertised posts for P. Region have been provisionally included in the Provisional List of Candidates for Eligibility Checking,” official notification here. The results for Group D's first paper, GK, and second paper, Mathematics, have been released. Paper-1 General Knowledge was held on January 29, while Paper-2 Mathematics was held on December 26.