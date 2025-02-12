RPSC Librarian Grade 2 Admit Card 2024-25 To Be Released Tomorrow At rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

RPSC Librarian Grade 2 Admit Card 2024: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will release the RPSC Librarian Grade 2 Admit Card 2024 on February 13, 2025. Candidates appearing for the Rajasthan Librarian written exam can download their hall tickets from the official RPSC website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. This recruitment drive aims to fill 300 Librarian positions within the organization. The registration process began on February 20 and concluded on March 20, 2024.

Candidates must carry their updated original Aadhaar card (with a colored print) for identification at the exam center. If the Aadhaar card photo is old or unclear, candidates should bring another original photo ID, such as a Driving License, Passport, or Voter ID, with a recent, clear, colored photograph. The written examination is scheduled for February 16, 2025, and will be conducted in two shifts—the first from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM and the second from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

RPSC Librarian Grade 2 Admit Card 2024: Steps to download here

Go to the official RPSC website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the homepage, click the link for RPSC Librarian Grade 2 Admit Card 2024.

You will be redirected to a new page where you need to enter your login credentials.

After entering the details, click Submit to view your admit card on the screen.

Review the details on the admit card and download it.

Print a hard copy for future reference.

The exam will consist of two papers, each carrying 200 marks, totaling 400 marks. The duration for each paper will be 2 hours. Negative marking will apply, with one-third of the marks allotted for a question deducted for every incorrect answer. The Commission announced the exam city details on February 9, 2025. Candidates can access the link on the official website.

Candidates are advised to reach the examination center at least 60 minutes before the scheduled start time, as no entry will be permitted once the exam begins. Please make sure to follow all instructions and guidelines provided by RPSC to avoid any issues.