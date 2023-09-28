RPSC RAS Admit Card 2023 To Be Released Today At rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in- Steps To Download Here

RPSC RAS Admit Card 2023: According to the official announcement, the Rajasthan Public Service Commission, RPSC, will release the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Pre) Examination, 2023 admit card today, September 28, 2023. When the admit card is available, aspirants can access it via the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates should download their admit card by clicking the Admit Card link on the Commission's website and entering their application number and date of birth. Meanwhile, candidates taking the exam can access the exam city slip through their SSO login.

RPSC RAS Admit Card 2023: Steps to download here

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on RPSC RAS Prelims admit card 2023 link.

Key in your login details and submit.

Check and download the admit card.

Take a printout for future reference.

Additionally, candidates must present at the test centre with the original Aadhaar card (coloured print) or any other authentic picture identity card, else access will be barred. On the exam day, candidates will be permitted to attend the examination centre only 60 minutes before the exam begins, or until 10 a.m. After 10 a.m., no candidate will be permitted to enter the centre.