RPSC RAS Final Result OUT At rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in- Check Direct Link to Download PDF Here

RPSC RAS Final Result OUT: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has officially declared the results for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Services Combined Competitive Examination, 2023. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam can now download their result through the official website, i.e. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates must know that their result will include roll number, category and merit number of candidates who have successfully qualified the Main Examination and the interview round.