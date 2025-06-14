RPSC RAS Mains Admit Card 2025 Released At rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

RPSC RAS Mains Admit Card 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit cards for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Main) Examination 2024 today, June 14, 2025. Candidates appearing for the exam can download their admit cards from the official websites — rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or sso.rajasthan.gov.in. To access the hall ticket, they must log in and click on the Recruitment Portal option under the Citizen Apps (G2C) section.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 733 vacancies. Candidates are required to carry a valid photo ID proof to the exam centre. Acceptable documents include Aadhaar Card (preferably a coloured print with a clear photo), PAN card, Driving License, Passport, or Voter ID. It is highly recommended that candidates carefully verify all necessary documents in advance to avoid any last-minute issues on the exam day.

RPSC RAS Mains Admit Card 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official RPSC website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the link that says “RPSC RAS Admit Card 2025.”

Step 3: Enter your login details, such as your registration number and password or date of birth.

Step 4: After logging in, your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the RPSC RAS Mains admit card and take a printout for future use.

Candidates who qualified in the prelims exam are eligible to appear for the mains. The RPSC RAS prelims exam was conducted on February 2, 2025, in a single shift from 12 PM to 3 PM, and the results were declared on February 24, 2025. Along with the admit card, candidates will undergo a security check and identity verification at the exam centre. To avoid any delays, they are advised to arrive well ahead of time.