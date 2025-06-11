RPSC RAS Mains Admit Card 2025 To Be Released On June 14 At rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

RPSC RAS Mains Admit Card 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is set to release the admit cards for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Main) Examination 2024 on Saturday, June 14, 2025. Candidates appearing for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official website — rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Alternatively, they can also access the admit card by logging into the SSO Portal at sso.rajasthan.gov.in and selecting the Recruitment Portal under Citizen Apps (G2C).

The RPSC RAS Main Exam 2024 is scheduled to be held on June 17 and 18, 2025. As per the official notice issued by the commission, carrying the admit card to the exam centre is mandatory for all candidates. Candidates are advised to reach the exam venue at least 60 minutes before the exam starts. Entry will not be permitted once the examination has begun.

Updated original Aadhaar card with coloured print. If the photograph on the Aadhaar card is unclear, candidates may present another valid original ID such as a Driving License, Passport or Voter ID with a recent and clear coloured photograph. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination centre without a clear original photo identity proof.

RPSC RAS Mains Admit Card 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official RPSC website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. On the homepage, find and click on the link to download the RPSC RAS Admit Card 2025. Log in using your credentials and submit the details. Your RPSC RAS Admit Card 2025 will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates must also undergo a security screening and identity verification at the examination centre. Therefore, it is advised that they reach the venue well in advance to avoid any last-minute delays.