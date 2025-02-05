RPSC RAS Prelims Answer Key 2024-25 Objection Window Closes Today At rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in- Check Steps To Raise Objections Here

RPSC RAS Prelims Answer Key 2024-25: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will close the objection window for the RPSC RAS Prelims Answer Key 2024 on February 5, 2025. Candidates wishing to raise objections against the model answer key for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Prelims) Exam can access the objection link on the official RPSC website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The model answer key was released on February 3, 2025. To submit objections, candidates must log in to the SSO portal and pay a fee of Rs 100 per question. RPSC has stated that objections must be supported by valid proof from standard and reliable books. Objections without proper evidence will not be reviewed.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 733 vacancies. The registration process began on September 19 and ended on October 18, 2024. The Rajasthan Public Service Commission conducted the RPSC RAS Prelims Exam 2024 on February 2, 2025. The Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Prelims) Exam 2024 was held in a single shift from 12 noon to 3 pm. This prelims exam is meant solely for shortlisting candidates for the Mains exam, and the marks obtained will not be counted towards the final merit.

RPSC RAS Prelims Answer Key 2024-25: Steps to download here

Go to the official RPSC website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the "Online Exam Objections" link to open a new page.

Select the SSO portal link and log in with your credentials.

Choose the answer you wish to raise an objection against.

Upload relevant supporting documents and pay the processing fee.

Submit your objection and download the confirmation page.

Print a copy of the confirmation for future reference.

The exam is held in three stages: the Preliminary exam, the Mains exam, and the Interview round. The preliminary exam serves as a screening test, and the marks obtained in this stage will not be considered for the final merit list. Candidates who pass the prelims will proceed to the main exam.