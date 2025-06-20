RPSC School Lecturer Exam 2025: Group 1 Hall Ticket Released At rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

RPSC School Lecturer Exam 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has issued the admit cards for the School Lecturer (School Education) recruitment exam 2024 on June 20. Candidates appearing for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official websites—rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in—by entering their application number and date of birth.

The recruitment exam will be held from June 23 to July 4, 2025. This drive aims to fill 2,202 lecturer posts across 24 subjects, including Hindi, English, Punjabi, Rajasthani, Urdu, and History. Applicants are expected to have working knowledge of Hindi in Devanagari script and an understanding of Rajasthani culture.

Candidates are required to reach the examination centre at least 60 minutes before the exam starts. They must carry their admit card for identity verification. If the photograph on the admit card is unclear or outdated, they should bring a recent and clear photo on a valid ID like a driving licence, passport, or voter ID. Additionally, a government-issued ID such as an Aadhaar or PAN card must also be carried.

RPSC School Lecturer Exam 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1 – Go to the official website: either rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2 – Click on the link for the School Lecturer admit card available on the homepage.

Step 3 – Enter your application number and date of birth in the login section.

Step 4 – Click on the submit button to access your admit card.

Step 5 – Download and print the admit card for future reference.

RPSC School Lecturer Exam 2025: Exam pattern

The examination will include two papers, carrying a total of 450 marks. Paper I will be 1.5 hours long and worth 150 marks, while Paper II will last three hours and carry 300 marks. Both papers will consist of multiple-choice questions. For every incorrect answer, one-third of the allotted marks for that question will be deducted as a penalty.