RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025: Admit Card To Be Released Soon At sso.rajasthan.gov.in- Check Details Here

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025 Admit Card: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is expected to release the admit cards for the recruitment exam of Senior Teachers in the state's Secondary Education Department soon. All the candidates who have registered themselves for the exam will be able to download the exam through the official website, i.e. sso.rajasthan.gov.in after the release.

According to the official notice, the exam will take place from 7th to 12th September, 2025 and according to media reports, admit cards will be released three days before the examination. Candidates must know that admit card is a very important document as all the important information like examination centre address, date and time of the exam, personal details of the candidate, and exam day important instructions will be mentioned on the hall ticket and candidates will have to carry a hard copy of it to the exam centre or else they won’t be allowed to appear for the exam.

The official notice also said that Exam district information will be shared with the candidates seven days before the exams.

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025 Admit Card: Steps to Download the Hall Ticket

Step 1: Go to the official website- sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: You will find the tab of admit card homepage, open it and then click on the link titled ‘Senior Teacher admit card download’.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login.

Step 4: Enter the required details correctly and then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your hall ticket will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check the details then download and print it out for the day of the examination.

Candidates must know that along with the printed copies of their admit card, they will also have to carry their original Aadhar cards (coloured print) to the examination centres. And they must know that if the photo on the Aadhar card is not clear then they can also take their other ID proof such as driving licence, passport, voter ID, etc. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.