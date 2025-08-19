RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025: Application Begins Today For 6500 Posts At rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in- Check Eligibility And Other Details Here

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will start the registration process for the Senior Teacher Recruitment from Tuesday, August 19, 2025. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 6,505 vacancies across different subjects. The subject-wise vacancies include 1,052 posts for Hindi, 1,305 for English, 940 for Sanskrit, 1,385 for Mathematics, 1,355 for Science, and 401 for Social Science. Additionally, there are 48 vacancies for Urdu, 11 for Punjabi, 2 for Sindhi, and 1 for Gujarati.

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for Hindi, English, Mathematics, Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi, Sindhi, and Gujarati subjects must have a graduation or equivalent degree from a UGC-recognised university with the concerned subject as an optional subject. They are also required to hold a degree or diploma in education approved by the National Council of Teacher Education (NCTE) or the government.

Those applying for Science subjects need a graduation or equivalent degree recognised by the UGC with at least two subjects chosen from Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, Botany, Microbiology, Biotechnology, or Biochemistry as optional subjects. A degree or diploma in education recognised by NCTE or the government is also essential.

Applicants for Social Science subjects must hold a graduation or equivalent qualification recognised by UGC with at least two subjects from History, Geography, Economics, Political Science, Sociology, Public Administration, or Philosophy as optional subjects. Along with this, they must also possess a degree or diploma in education approved by NCTE or the government.

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply here

Go to the official RPSC website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the link for “RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025.” Complete the registration process by entering the required details. Log in with your registered credentials. Fill out the application form carefully and make the necessary fee payment. Submit the form and download the confirmation page. Take a printout of the acknowledgement slip for future use.

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025: Application fees

As per the official notification, candidates belonging to the General, OBC (Creamy Layer), and EBC (Creamy Layer) categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 600. For SC, ST, OBC-NCL, EBC-NCL, EWS, Sahariya Tribe, and PwD candidates, the application fee is fixed at Rs 400.