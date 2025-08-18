RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025: Registration For 6500 Posts Starts Tomorrow At rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in- Check Eligibility Criteria, Steps to Apply Here

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has officially started accepting applications for the recruitment of Senior Teachers in the state's Secondary Education Department. The registration window will be opened from tomorrow, i.e. 19th August, 2025 and the last date to apply is 17th September, 2025. All the candidates who are interested and eligible can apply through the official website, i.e. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in from tomorrow.

The aim of this recruitment drive is to fill 6,500 posts. Out of which 5,804 posts are for non-scheduled areas and 696 posts for Scheduled areas.

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria And Educational Qualification

To be eligible for the recruitment, candidates must fulfil this criteria and educational qualification:

Applicants must be between 18 and 40 years of age as on January 1, 2026.

For Hindi, English, Mathematics, Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi, and Sindhi: a graduate degree with the concerned subject as optional along with a B.Ed from an NCTE-recognised institution is required.

For Social Science: a graduate degree with any two subjects from History, Geography, Economics, Political Science, Sociology, Public Administration, or Philosophy, along with a B.Ed from an NCTE-recognised institution is required.

For Science: a graduate degree with any two subjects from Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, Botany, Microbiology, Biotechnology, or Biochemistry, along with a B.Ed from an NCTE-recognised institution is required.

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to register or login. Register yourself with your contact details if not already.

Step 4: Login into your account by using the registered details.

Step 5: Fill the application form with your personal and academic information carefully.

Step 6: Upload all the required documents like your passport-size photo, scanned signature, marksheets, and ID proof according to the instructions.

Step 7: Pay the registration fees via UPI/ Net Banking, Debit or Credit Card to complete the process.

Step 8: Submit the form and download the slip for future reference.

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025: Application Fees

The application fees for the General (UR), Backward class creamy layer, most backward class creamy layer is Rs. 600. And application fees for SC/ ST/ Backward Class non-creamy layer, most backward class non-creamy layer, EWS, Sahariya Primitive Tribe category candidates is Rs. 400. And the same it’s 400 for PwD category candidates also. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.