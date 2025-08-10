RPSC SI Recruitment 2025: Application Window Opens For 1015 Vacancies At rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in- Check Eligibility Criteria, Steps To Apply Here

RPSC SI Recruitment 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has started the online application registration for the Rajasthan Police Sub-Inspector and Platoon Commander recruitment from today, i.e. 10th August, 2025. All the candidates who are interested and eligible can now apply through the official website, i.e. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in and the other website is sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

The application window opens from today, i.e. 10th August and the last day to fill the application form is 8th September, 2025. The aim of this recruitment drive is to fill 1015 vacancies, which includes 896 positions for Sub Inspector (AP), 4 positions for Sub Inspector (AP) Sahariya, and 25 positions for Sub Inspector (AP) in the Scheduled Area. Additionally, there are 26 openings for Sub Inspector (IB) and 64 posts for Platoon Commander (RAC).

RPSC SI Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

A candidate must be between 20 to 25 years of age as on 1st January, 2026 to be eligible for this recruitment. Additionally, the upper age limit relaxation will be provided to the reserved category and female candidates. (However, As per the provisions, the commission will provide a three-year age relaxation to candidates who exceed the upper age limit as of January 1, 2025.)

Candidates must hold a graduation degree from a recognised university or possess an equivalent qualification approved by the Government in consultation with the Commission.

Candidates should have a working knowledge of Hindi written in the Devanagari script and be familiar with Rajasthani culture.

RPSC SI Recruitment 2025: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of RPSC Sub Inspector/ Platoon Commander Recruitment 2025.

Step 3: Register yourself using the One time registration format.

Step 4: Login into your account using the registered details.

Step 5: Fill the application form with your personal and academic information carefully.

Step 6: Upload the required document and pay the application fees to complete the process.

Step 7: Recheck the details and submit the form. Download the confirmation page for future reference.

RPSC SI Recruitment 2025: Application Fees

The application fee is Rs. 600 for the general, EWS and OBC category candidates and Rs. 400 for SC, ST, OBC (non-creamy layer) and PwD category candidates. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.