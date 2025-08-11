RPSC SI Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins For 1015 Vacancies At rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in- Check Eligibility, Application Fees And Other Details Here

RPSC SI Recruitment 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has opened the online application process for the recruitment of Sub-Inspector (SI) and Platoon Commander posts starting today, August 10, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications via the official websites rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or sso.rajasthan.gov.in until September 8, 2025.

RPSC SI Recruitment 2025: Number of vacancies

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1,015 vacancies, comprising 896 posts for Sub Inspector (AP), 4 posts for Sub Inspector (AP) Sahariya, 25 posts for Sub Inspector (AP) Scheduled Area, 26 posts for Sub Inspector (IB), and 64 posts for Platoon Commander (RAC).

RPSC SI Jobs 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must possess a graduation degree or an equivalent qualification from a recognised university. In addition, they should have a working knowledge of Hindi written in the Devanagari script and an understanding of Rajasthani culture. The prescribed age limit is 20 to 25 years as of January 1, 2026, with applicable relaxations for reserved category candidates, women, and a three-year age relaxation for those who were over the age limit as of January 1, 2025.

RPSC SI Vacancies 2025: Steps to apply here

Step 1: Go to the official websites — rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Select the link for “RPSC SI/Platoon Commander Recruitment 2025.”

Step 3: If you are a new user, complete the One-Time Registration (OTR) process.

Step 4: Log in to your account, fill out the application form, upload the required documents, and make the payment.

Step 5: Carefully review the details, submit the form, and download the confirmation page for future use.

RPSC SI Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The application fee is Rs 600 for candidates belonging to the General, EWS, and OBC categories, while applicants from SC, ST, OBC (Non-Creamy Layer), and PwBD categories are required to pay Rs 400.

The Rajasthan Police Sub-Inspector (SI) written exam will be held offline in both Hindi and English. It will have multiple-choice questions for a total of 400 marks, and 1/3 mark will be cut for every wrong answer.