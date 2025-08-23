RRB ALP 2025 City Intimation Slip Out For CBAT Re-Exam rrbcdg.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here

RRB ALP 2025 City Intimation Slip: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the City Intimation Slip for the RRB ALP 2025. Candidates must note that the exam city slip has been released for the CBAT re-exam. All the candidates who registered themselves for the exam can now download their city intimation slip from the official regional website of RRB.

The city intimation slip is released before the admit card so candidates can arrange their travel tickets and accommodations in advance smoothly. The exact address of the examination centre will be released in the Admit card, which will be released around four days before the exam. And will also be available to download from the official website. The CBAT re-exam will take place on 31st August, 2025. This re-exam is being conducted for the students who faced technical issues in the main exam which took place on 15th July, 2025.

RRB ALP 2025 City Intimation Slip: Steps to Download the Exam City Slip

Step 1: Go to the official regional websites of RRB.

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘RRB ALP 2025 City Intimation Slip’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your registration number and date of birth correctly, then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your exam city slip will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check the details and then download it for future reference.

Candidates must note that they will not have to carry the city intimation slip to the examination centre, only admit card and valid ID proof will be required on the day of the examination. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates and for any queries they can reach to help desk number- 9513437783.